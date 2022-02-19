Blair Police Chief suspended, evidentiary hearing set for next month

BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Blair is working through a complaint filed against its police chief.

Chief Kent Johnson was suspended by Mayor John Rawson due to the complaint last month.

A hearing on the matter was held in Blair Friday afternoon, during which the complainant was identified as Kim Potts.

Potts is listed as an officer with the Blair Police Department, but attorneys could not comment on the specifics of the complaint.

A hearing examiner is being hired to oversee the case, and Potts is working to hire an attorney.

An evidentiary hearing has been scheduled for March 8 at the Blair Community Center, with alternative dates of either March 14 or April 6.

Testimony from witnesses may be heard at the hearing, along with the presentation of exhibits.

Johnson has been police chief since September 2020.

