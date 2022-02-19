Advertisement

Gableman wants to jail mayors again in elections probe

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway(WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former state Supreme Court justice leading a review of Wisconsin’s 2020 elections is changing course, saying he now wants to jail Madison and Green Bay’s mayors and other election officials if they don’t comply with his subpoenas.

Michael Gableman said last month he didn’t want to jail Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

But the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday that Gableman filed a petition in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Friday asking the sheriff there to force Rhodes-Conway, Genrich, both cities’ clerks and Wisconsin Elections Commission Chairwoman Ann Jacobs if they won’t answer his questions and turn over records.

Rhodes-Conway told the newspaper that the investigation has “once again gone off the rails.”

