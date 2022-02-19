Advertisement

La Crosse Central honors Johnny and Jordan Davis

Johnny and Jordan Davis honored
Johnny and Jordan Davis honored(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday night was quite the homecoming for Johnny and Jordan Davis.

The La Crosse Central standouts were honored before the Riverhawks took on Onalaska in a varsity boy’s matchup.

“Just being back here meant a lot,” Jordan Davis said. “We put a lot of hard work into this school and into this program, and just to see them honor us like this, especially Johnny, just means the world to us.”

Jordan finished his career at Central with more than 1,100 points, was a two-time 1st team all-conference performer, and a 3rd team all-state selection in 2020.

His twin brother Johnny is the all-time leading scorer in La Crosse Central history, was a three-time 1st team all-conference selection, and won the Mr. Basketball award in 2020.

Regarding that award, Friday night also served as a makeup for Central Activities Director Mark Ambrose.

“When the season ended, the COVID season of 2020, we never really got to formally present Johnny with his Mr. Basketball award,” Ambrose recalled. “It’s something that we really had thought about how can we do this, and we just happened to kind of stumble onto tonight.”

A banner of Johnny Davis was also raised in the Central gym, joining fellow Central alumnus Kobe King.

“It means a lot to come back to the old stomping grounds and have that banner hung up,” Johnny said. “It’s something surreal, and I really don’t have any words to explain it.”

The Davis’ were also four year letter winners in basketball, along with being three year letter winners in football.

The pair are now part of the University of Wisconsin basketball team, which is currently ranked 15th in the nation.

The brothers will suit up for a home game against Michigan on Sunday.

