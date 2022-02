EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol had a busy day due to poor road conditions.

The post based in Eau Claire responded to multiple vehicle incidents.

As of 9:15 p.m. Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol - Northwest Region reports nine crashes, 11 runoffs and five driver assists.

