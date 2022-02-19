Advertisement

University of Wisconsin- La Crosse dedicating building to Lowe

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Center for the Arts will soon be named after Truman Lowe.
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Center for the Arts will soon be named after Truman Lowe.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Center for the Arts will soon be named after Truman Lowe.

The release from UW-La Crosse notes Lowe graduated from the University in 1969. Lowe then went on to become a world-renowned artist and sculptor.

The University says in their release that Lowe will have his name added to the arts building after the UW System Board of Regents approved the dedication Feb. 10. UW- La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow proposed the idea in September. Chancellor Gow noted Lowe’s remarkable accomplishments as both an artist and educator. Chancellor Gow also noted the way Lowe helped advance public perception of Native American art and culture.

Lowe passed away in 2019 at the age of 75.

“During his life, Truman Lowe fully embodied the UWL spirit- striving for excellence, honoring one’s culture and heritage, and leaving the world a better place than we found it,” Chancellor Gow said. “I’m proud to call Truman Lowe an alumnus of our university. I hope seeing his name on the Center for the Arts will inspire future generations to learn about his legacy and work to create their own.”

You can read more about Lowe’s life and his accomplishments here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say lanes on Highway 29 will be closed for approximately 3 hours due to weather...
Lanes closed temporarily on Highway 29 due to weather conditions
According to a release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Feb. 17 at approximately...
Lake Hallie Police Department makes 2 drug related arrests
Several people arrested after $5,000 worth of drugs seized in busts
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death
Slippery Road (generic)
Multiple vehicle incidents reported due to poor road conditions

Latest News

UW-Eau Claire student charged with damaging dorm basement
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Gableman wants to jail mayors again in elections probe
SportScene 13 2/18/2022
SportScene 13 2/18/2022
Skywarn 13 Forecast 2/18/2022 10 p.m.
Skywarn 13 Forecast 2/18/2022 10 p.m.