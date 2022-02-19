Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire student charged with damaging dorm basement

(Max Cotton)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WBAY) - A UW-Eau Claire student faces felony charges after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a dorm basement.

Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham of New Richmond on Thursday with felony burglary and criminal damage to property.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that the criminal complaint notes custodial staff discovered the damage on Feb. 2.

Several doors, a chair and two card swipe readers were damaged. Wiring had been ripped from the ceiling and insulation was scattered inside one room. Keys and a radio were missing from the custodians’ break room.

According to the complaint, Cunningham said he had been drinking that night and his “thinking skills . . . were not ideal.”

