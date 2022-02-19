UW-Platteville president named new leader of Louisiana university system

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Southern University Board of Supervisors has selected a new leader. The board voted Friday to name University of Wisconsin-Platteville President Dennis Shields as the new president of the Southern University System and its second president-chancellor.

Shields will replace President-Chancellor Ray Belton, who announced last year that he would be retiring this fall.

Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulated Shields on the appointment as system president and chancellor of Southern University. He says he looked forward to working with him.

