Wisconsin DHS warns parents of MIS-C

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The State of Wisconsin reported its first childhood death due to a rare condition related to COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said the child died within the past month from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Since it was discovered in 2020, 183 Wisconsin kids have been diagnosed with MIS-C related to COVID-19 according to DHS.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s condition in which different body parts become inflamed including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain or gastrointestinal organs.

Wisconsin DHS epidemiologist Dr. Thomas Haupt said symptoms start wo to six weeks after initial exposure to COVID.

“Usually starts off with a lingering fever and then it can go into chest pain, abdominal pain, some of which can be very severe and mimic appendicitis,” he said. “Also, it gets into some respiratory problems where you have trouble breathing and you have trouble staying awake and being alert.”

Haupt said parents should be concerned if a lingering fever does not improve with fever-reducing medicine like Tylenol.

He added once a child is symptomatic, they can be diagnosed through complex lab testing.

“The laboratory tests identify the inflammatory markers,” Haupt said. “It also will tell you if there’s any problems or any inconsistencies with the heart, with their kidneys, with their abdomen. It’s a very very complex test.”

For treatment, he said there are multiple options including blood thinners and steroids.

While there’s no definite way to prevent a kid from developing MIS-C, the best way to protect them is through getting them vaccinated if they’re eligible.

Haupt also said there are no known risk factors increasing a kids chance of getting MIS-C.

He added the active stage of MIS-C lasts anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

He also said because it’s so rare, he doesn’t expect it to overwhelm hospitals.

