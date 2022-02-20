Advertisement

Altoona Lions Club Ice Fishing Classic kicks off

By WEAU STAFF
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -A 24-hour ice fishing contest kicked off Saturday at Lake Altoona.

It’s the fourth year the Altoona Lions Club is hosting its ice fishing classic.

The competition started at noon and goes until noon on Sunday.

Organizers expect around 200 people to participate.

Prizes go to the top three fish in five categories.

All proceeds from the event go toward helping the Lions Club do good in the community.

“It goes right back into our community,” said Jerry Gordon, the Altoona Lions Club Committee Chair. “Lions Club does a lot as an international Lions Club organization, but all of these events, we use here, all funding goes right back into our community for different needs and purposes.”

In addition to prizes for the top fishes, the Lions Club is also hosting a drawing with 70 different prizes.

“This is our first year doing a big raffle, and we’re giving away a 4-wheeler and a power auger and a rifle,” Gordon said. “The Lions Club had to fund some of that, but we got some great sponsors.”

Anyone who catches a fish of any size is entered into the raffle.

