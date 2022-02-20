Volunteers make homemade blankets for children in need

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of volunteers is sending love and comfort to children in need one blanket at a time.

“Our mission is to give blankets to children, ages 0 to 18, who are in need,” Project Linus Chippewa Falls chapter coordinator Jeannine Taylor said.

Project Linus is a national non-profit organization with a chapter in the Chippewa Valley.

“All of our blankets are handmade,” Taylor said. “They may be made from fleece, they may be quilted, crocheted, or knitted.”

On national make a blanket day, Taylor hosted a community blanket-making event at String Theory in Chippewa Falls.

“They’re all handmade and they’re all handmade with love,” Taylor said. “There are so many kids out there who, in case of a fire, or tragedy or foster kids or over in the hospital can benefit from a handmade blanket. They may not have a family member who makes a quilt for them or croquet or can knit an Afghan for them. So, we can give them that little hug.”

When the blankets are finished, each one gets a Project Linus tag sewn onto it.

“Then I bag them, put them in plastics bags with a little poem, and then bag them individually and put five in a bag to drop off at places like the hospital or Bolton house,” Chapter assistant Sandy Schley-Zelm said.

Schley-Helm says even a few Chippewa Falls Girl Scouts were blanketeers for the day.

“The girl scouts came and made blankets so we give each of them a Linus patch for their jackets,” Schley-Zelm said.

The Chippewa Falls Chapter got started almost two years ago by Taylor.

“I used to be a blanketeer in Kansas city where I used to live,” Taylor said.

Since then, their blankets have reached beyond Wisconsin.

“Our chapter was asked to help out after the Kentucky tornadoes,” Taylor said. “We sent a hundred blankets down there to help out because they had about 1200 kids that needed blankets who lost their homes.”

With donated supplies, over 500 homemade blankets have been given to children in need since the chapter pulled out their sewing kits in 2020.

“Hopefully that will give them enough glimmer of hope and light that there are people are out that care about them,” Schley-Zelm said.

Taylor says right now her Project Linus chapter has members in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.

She hopes to see the chapter expand into the surrounding counties in the coming year.

