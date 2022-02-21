Advertisement

Man arrested in Chippewa Falls for suspected possession of cocaine

Chippewa Falls police arrested two people that are suspected of possession of cocaine.
Chippewa Falls police arrested a man suspected of possession of cocaine after a traffic stop last week.(Chippewa Falls Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Police in Chippewa Falls say they have taken a man into custody that they suspect of cocaine possession.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Chippewa Falls Police Department said 19-year-old Colton Olson was arrested after a traffic stop in Chippewa Falls last week when police noticed that he and a woman driving Olson’s car were acting “very nervous” and “not making sense” to police.

Police said in the post that Olson and 49-year-old Traci Curtis were out on bond. According to online court records, Curtis was on release on $2,000 signature bonds in both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties for drug possession charges. Olson was on release on a $1,000 signature bond in Eau Claire County for drug possession charges.

During the stop, a K-9 from the Lake Hallie Police Department alerted police to the presence of drugs. Police searched the car and found several baggies of what they suspected to be cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia, a “significant amount” of cash and 9mm ammunition. Police also found a bag of what they believe is baking powder near the cocaine that they suspect was being sold as cocaine. Olson was taken to jail, and police are recommending several drug charges. Curtis was referred for bond violations.

