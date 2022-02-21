Eau Claire school buses drop mask requirement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Student Transit announced Sunday masks will no longer be required on Eau Claire Area School District buses starting Tuesday.

In an email to parents, the school bus company cited the U.S. Department of Transportation “exception” for school buses to its mask requirement.

It said it made the decision in consultation with the Wisconsin School Bus Driver Association.

The school district recently dropped its indoor mask mandate.

Student Transit said dropping its requirement will create a smoother transition for students.

Masks will still be required on Student Transit’s Head Start routes due to federal mandates.

