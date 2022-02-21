E.C. Memorial Theatre teacher honored with Golden Apple award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout the month of February, WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation is honoring educators and staff in the district with Golden Apple awards. Eau Claire Memorial principal Dave Oldenberg handed out the latest award to Old Abes theatre teacher Amber Dernbach. Her peers says Amber is a gifted educator and a mentor to her colleagues who loves to inspire creativity with a variety of student abilities. Dernbach says the most rewarding part of her job is seeing her kids growth daily.

“Throughout the day I incorporate mindfulness in all the classes that I teach as a tool for not only self-regulation but for focusing the mind to get ready for learning. And so after a few minutes of that depending on the course we might get into analyzing roles and acting. We might do some large group movement, we might do dance, drumming, really depends on the hour of the day,” says Dernbach.

“She’s grown a theatre program and have a really robust one-act play opportunities for kids here that’s been Amber’s work. In addition to that, being able to provide professional development not only for staff but then able to coach students in areas around trauma, mindfulness and the be your best the self-care that’s where she really stands out,” adds Oldenberg.

Ms. Dernbach and Memorial will split $1,000 in grant funding from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Amber will receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet on April 14th.

