‘Hands-on’ with Eau Claire’s Realityworks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -”A lot of people don’t realize we’re in Eau Claire Wisconsin,” laughs Samantha Forehand, Realityworks marketing manager. “But we’ve been in the community for over 25 years.”

The Eau Claire based educational products company has become a stronghold in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) community, with a reach of 250 products and programs in more than 90 countries.

“Then within CTE there are various pathways that we sell into...ones that really need those hands-on simulators to engage kids,” explains Forehand. “New products really come from educators telling us, what is that need, or what is that skill that students might not know and how can we create something interactive and fun and engaging to get them to learn more about that career path.”

The marketing and engineering team at Realityworks join Hello Wisconsin live Monday to demonstrate some of their leading products and simulators in agriculture and health sciences.

