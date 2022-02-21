Hope 4 U aims to spread suicide awareness and prevention

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A Buffalo County non-profit is working to spread awareness and start conversations about suicide prevention, awareness and mental health.

“We actually were only going to be Buffalo County, but then the interest had Pepin and Trempealeau county come in,” Hope 4 U founder Deb Helgeson said.

Helgeson started Hope 4 U about four years ago after three people in her own family died by suicide over the course of three years.

“I just was on the computer one day in my office looking at stats and my husband said what are you doing and I said I’m going to start a suicide awareness group,” Helgeson said.

Helgeson says she emailed the sheriff’s office and various other community organizations. She also put up flyers to let people know what she was up to.

“I went to this first meeting and you know how you just think oh is anyone going to be there, it was full,” Helgeson said. “I left that meeting crying, I was like oh my gosh I can’t believe we had this kind of turnout.”

Helgeson says talking about mental health can be hard.

“I did have one lady who looked at me and looked down because of the word suicide,” Helgeson said.

But she says it’s a conversation that needs to be had.

“I said when you say the word suicide, people can’t look you in the eye. I want to stop that and I want to have people talk about it,” Helgeson says.

For co-founder Amanda Lacey, the group also provides support.

“Hope 4 U is a lifeline for me actually it helps me keep myself accountable…it helps me from slipping into the depression I had before,” Lacey said.

Lacey says everyone involved is a volunteer and all the money raised for the non-profit goes back into providing resources.

“With the funds that we have been donated and been able to raise, we’ve been able to purchase wrist bands, wallet cards, we have suicide mental health care booklets,” Lacey said.

They’ve also been able to provide Signs of Suicide training for Buffalo County’s Department of Health and Human Services to teach in schools, start an Emotions Anonymous group and so much more.

However, Lacey says there’s still work to be done.

“We’re going to be coming out with a website, we’re hoping to add a chat line, we’re hoping to add a phone call line, a text line,” Lacey said. “And again, this all takes people with a kind heart and a shiny soul and are willing to be a part of creating something bigger and better.”

Through it all, Hope 4 U hopes to be a glimmer of light in the community.

“There’s times I have to take a deep breath and say wow, people do care,” Helgeson said. “It’s amazing, but there’s still so much to do.”

Hope 4 U has raised around $20,000 in the few years its been up and running.

Helgeson says proceeds from their annual suicide awareness walk makes up a large portion of their funds.

