Kansas man arrested in Onalaska with estimated $250k worth of meth

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Kansas man is in custody after being found with over 15 pounds of meth at a hotel in Onalaska on Saturday.

22-year-old Jimmy Castillo of Topeka was arrested on Feb. 19.

According to the criminal complaint, the La Crosse Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip that someone would be delivering meth to the Holiday Inn & Suites hotel Saturday afternoon. During their surveillance of the hotel Saturday, investigators saw Castillo bring a gray backpack into the hotel and bypass the lobby to go straight to a room. When he came out, police took him into custody and asked if he had anything illegal with him, to which Castillo looked at the backpack and said it had meth in it, but didn’t know how much.

Initially, investigators thought there was 14 pounds of meth inside the backpack, but after weighing several bags, the total was 15 and a half pounds. During their interview with Castillo, investigators learned it was the second time he had been in the La Crosse area to deliver meth, and that he was doing it to make money to pay his bills. Castillo also told investigators he had no ties to or family in the La Crosse area.

The 15.5 pounds of meth is the largest amount that either the La Crosse Police Department or the La Crosse Sheriff’s Department have ever taken in during one incident, according to the criminal complaint. The estimated street value of the meth is about $250,000, according to investigators.

According to online court records, Castillo is charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute, over 50 grams. Castillo is set to appear in La Crosse County Circuit Court March 2. The La Crosse County Jail is holding Castillo on a $250,000 cash bail.

