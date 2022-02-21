Keeping young children safe from COVID following vaccine approval delay

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Parents of young children are going to have to wait a little longer before their kids can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA is holding off on approving the Pfizer vaccine for children under the age of 5.

A vote was set for Feb. 11, but the FDA is waiting for more data on whether a third vaccine dose would better protect a child from COVID.

That data isn’t expected to be available until April, leaving parents who want to get their youngest children vaccinated in the lurch.

In the meantime, Gundersen Health System is offering tips on how to keep the only age group ineligible for the vaccine safe.

“The best thing to do is to make sure everyone in the family is vaccinated if they’re able to, including aunts, uncles, grandparents,” Infection Preventionist Megan Meller said. “If your kid’s not feeling well, testing is also a really big thing, and it’s so accessible.”

Meller adds parents should keep their children home if they’re experiencing any COVID-related symptoms.

Pfizer plans to provide children as young as six months with shots that have one-tenth the dose given to adults.

Two shots would be given three weeks apart, with a third shot coming at least two months later.

