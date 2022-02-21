Advertisement

La Crosse police ask public for help to find missing man

25-year-old Hamud Faal was reported missing on Monday.
25-year-old Hamud Faal was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
25-year-old Hamud Faal was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.(La Crosse Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department is asking the public for help in their search for a missing man.

25-year-old Hamud Faal, who is described as 6′2″ tall and weighing 175 pounds, was reported missing on Monday.

Hamud is African American, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light blue crew neck sweater, gray jeans and black and white Vans tennis shoes. Police said in a post on Facebook that Hamud’s family and friends haven’t been able to find him.

Anyone with information on Hamud Faal’s location is asked to call 608-782-7575 or to anonymously give tips to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS, online at p3tips.com/459 or on the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ on mobile devices.

The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person: Hamud Faal (DOB:...

Posted by City of La Crosse Police Department on Monday, February 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after Badgers win
[FILE] Court logo for the WIAA Boys Basketball State Championships in 2021 at the La Crosse...
Pairings announced for WIAA high school boys basketball tournament
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Beijing’s Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment
Snow totals for western Wisconsin 2/21/22 through 2/22/22
Winter weather likely to cause travel impacts in western Wisconsin

Latest News

22-year-old Jimmy Castillo was taken into custody Feb. 19, 2022 by the La Crosse County...
Kansas man arrested in Onalaska with estimated $250k worth of meth
Police: 1 killed, several injured in St. Paul shooting
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships