La Crosse police ask public for help to find missing man

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department is asking the public for help in their search for a missing man.

25-year-old Hamud Faal, who is described as 6′2″ tall and weighing 175 pounds, was reported missing on Monday.

Hamud is African American, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light blue crew neck sweater, gray jeans and black and white Vans tennis shoes. Police said in a post on Facebook that Hamud’s family and friends haven’t been able to find him.

Anyone with information on Hamud Faal’s location is asked to call 608-782-7575 or to anonymously give tips to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS, online at p3tips.com/459 or on the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ on mobile devices.

