MN Patrol: Stevens Point woman killed in wrong-way crash, Oshkosh residents hurt

Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINONA, Minn. (WBAY) - A Stevens Point native was killed and two Oshkosh natives were hurt in a wrong way crash in Minnesota Saturday.

The victim was identified as Hannah Alyce Goman, 20. The Minnesota State Patrol says Goman died at Winona Hospital.

Goman was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Nicholas R. Lemmerond of Oshkosh. The 21-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger, Natalie Lynne Carlson, 22, Oshkosh, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Lemmerond was traveling on Highway 61 when a pickup truck traveling north in the southbound lanes hit his car, killing Goman and injuring Lemmerond and Carlson.

The driver of the truck was identified as Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, Winona. The State Patrol says he is suspected of alcohol use. Anderson’s passenger, Trena Lynn Anderson, 35, was not hurt.

The Winona County Detention Center shows Adam Anderson was booked on a charge of DWI-Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired and Criminal Vehicular Operation.

Goman was a student at Winona State University.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and community members who are mourning the loss of one of our students, Hannah Goman. A sophomore from Stevens Point, Wis., Goman was studying Social Work with us and will be greatly missed by the Winona State community,” reads a post on the Winona State Facebook page. “We ask our supportive community to be thoughtful and intentional when commenting by sending support and compassion to Hannah’s loved ones.”

CLICK HERE for a GoFundMe for the Goman family.

