Nekoosa high school mascot appears on shirt during London fashion week

London Fashion Week
London Fashion Week(Nekoosa High School/ Connor Ives)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - How did a Nekoosa Papermakers t-shirt end up on the runway during London Fashion Week?

Designer Conner Ives explained how the repurposed t-shirt ended up in his fall line in an Instagram post.

Ives, a New York native, said the UK purchases bulk vintage items from the United States for raw material. As Ives was going through items, he spotted the shirt and thought it was cool. Ives said he has no connection to Nekoosa, but hopes to visit one day.

The Papermakers’ logo features a cartoon-like man holding a ream of paper one handed-- an homage to the city’s paper manufacturing.

Ives’ fall line also featured an Ohio Buckeyes t-shirt.

Click here to view Conner Ives’ collection.

