New executive order by Gov. Evers aims to help veterans

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order during a stop in Chippewa Falls Monday.

Executive Order #157 creates a Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity.

The commission, which Evers announced during his State of the State address last week, will be asked to develop plans to support the state’s veterans who are struggling with economic and housing insecurity, mental and behavioral health challenges and substance abuse disorders.

Evers said it’s vital to making sure none of Wisconsin’s hundreds of thousands of veterans are left behind.

Whether reducing barriers to job training and employment, expanding access to mental and behavioral healthcare, preventing homelessness, or ensuring our Veterans Trust Fund remains solvent, this Commission will make recommendations for me to take up in my next budget. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 16, 2022

“In many ways, with more than 300,000 veterans across our state, this is an economic issue,” Evers said at the visit to the Wisconsin Veterans Home. “This will help build our work force and bolster our economy.”

Evers, who added that the state succeeds when its veterans do, said the commission will provide recommendations to him later this year when the governor puts together his 2023-25 biennial budget proposal.

You can view Executive Order #157 here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.