Police: 1 killed, several injured in St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul say one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting on the city’s west side.

Photos taken at the scene Monday morning showed numerous squad cars, yellow crime scene tape and evidence markers outside the Simple Traditions by Bradshaw Funeral Home.

Mandy Fallon, who was in the area at the time, said she heard multiple gunshots fired rapidly and said it shook her to her core.

The St. Paul Police Department posted on Twitter that the shooting occurred at 11:20 a.m. on the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue and that additional details would be released at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Police did not provide any further details.

