Sen. Baldwin discusses investing in apprenticeships during visit to Bloomer

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited Process Metal Innovators in Bloomer Monday along with representatives from Chippewa Valley Technical College to talk about investing in apprenticeships to help boost the workforce.

CVTC and Process Metal Innovators teamed up to create more “Learn While You Earn” opportunities for students in rural communities.

Baldwin said the cost of apprenticeships is a big reason why companies may not offer them to young adults and is hoping that will change soon.

“The idea of being able to finance the preparation and make it work for them as they get trained for good-paying, family-supporting jobs, this was a real opportunity to see the good work that is being done here and the opportunities apprenticeships provide,” Baldwin said.

As a Senator who always supports job creation in Wisconsin, thanks to Process Metal Innovators (PMI) in Bloomer for showing how #MadeinWI manufacturers are moving our economy forward. pic.twitter.com/KRRYdCXu0I — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) February 21, 2022

Baldwin said she’s working on a Partners Act to promote apprenticeship programs for small- and medium-sized businesses to help them afford apprenticeships.

Baldwin also visited Chetek Monday to discuss a $20 million investment by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program to help the city of Chetek upgrade their wastewater treatment plant.

Today I was in Barron County to highlight a @USDA infrastructure investment of $20.7 million in @usdaRD funding to help the City of Chetek upgrade their wastewater treatment plant and improve sewage service for 2,200 Wisconsinites. pic.twitter.com/iHHvuttCmA — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) February 21, 2022

