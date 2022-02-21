Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin discusses investing in apprenticeships during visit to Bloomer

CVTC and Process Metal Innovators teamed up to create more “Learn While You Earn” opportunities for students in rural communities.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited Process Metal Innovations in Bloomer, Wis. on Monday, Feb. 21,...
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited Process Metal Innovations in Bloomer, Wis. on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited Process Metal Innovators in Bloomer Monday along with representatives from Chippewa Valley Technical College to talk about investing in apprenticeships to help boost the workforce.

CVTC and Process Metal Innovators teamed up to create more “Learn While You Earn” opportunities for students in rural communities.

Baldwin said the cost of apprenticeships is a big reason why companies may not offer them to young adults and is hoping that will change soon.

“The idea of being able to finance the preparation and make it work for them as they get trained for good-paying, family-supporting jobs, this was a real opportunity to see the good work that is being done here and the opportunities apprenticeships provide,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said she’s working on a Partners Act to promote apprenticeship programs for small- and medium-sized businesses to help them afford apprenticeships.

Baldwin also visited Chetek Monday to discuss a $20 million investment by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program to help the city of Chetek upgrade their wastewater treatment plant.

