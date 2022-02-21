Sen. Baldwin discusses investing in apprenticeships during visit to Bloomer
CVTC and Process Metal Innovators teamed up to create more “Learn While You Earn” opportunities for students in rural communities.
BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited Process Metal Innovators in Bloomer Monday along with representatives from Chippewa Valley Technical College to talk about investing in apprenticeships to help boost the workforce.
Baldwin said the cost of apprenticeships is a big reason why companies may not offer them to young adults and is hoping that will change soon.
“The idea of being able to finance the preparation and make it work for them as they get trained for good-paying, family-supporting jobs, this was a real opportunity to see the good work that is being done here and the opportunities apprenticeships provide,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin said she’s working on a Partners Act to promote apprenticeship programs for small- and medium-sized businesses to help them afford apprenticeships.
Baldwin also visited Chetek Monday to discuss a $20 million investment by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program to help the city of Chetek upgrade their wastewater treatment plant.
