Winter weather likely to cause travel impacts in western Wisconsin

We have seen snow impacting portions of northern Wisconsin throughout the morning hours, and will continue to fall throughout the afternoon. As far as the Chippewa Valley is concerned, we will mostly stay dry until later this evening at the earliest. At this point, southwest flow will help transport moisture from the Pacific Ocean into our neck of the woods, allowing for snow to develop. By this afternoon or early evening, snow will begin to overspread the area with mixed precipitation and/or freezing rain expected near La Crosse and to the south as a warm layer of air sits just above the surface. Uncertainty remains with timing and precipitation type, as certain models are hinting at a layer of above freezing temperatures above the surface. With temperatures below freezing -- in some places, well below freezing -- at the surface, freezing rain is a distinct possibility. The main point is to use caution on the roadways.

Wintry mix changing to snow by the mid-morning hours of Tuesday (WEAU)

By the mid-morning hours tomorrow, models are starting to agree that any of that wintry mix in the viewing area will likely change over to snow. Tomorrow will be a more prolonged period of snowfall, with moderate snow rates as opposed to the heavy snow rates that were found in the northern part of the state throughout the day today. As the low pressure system that is the driving force behind this system approaches closer to our neck of the woods, we will likely see the snow continue into at least the late afternoon, if not early evening hours. The snow will then taper off and give way to mostly cloudy skies heading into the overnight and into Wednesday morning. A quieter pattern will then develop as an arctic high moves in, cooling off our temperatures and keeping us well below average heading into the weekend.

Snow totals for western Wisconsin 2/21/22 through 2/22/22 (WEAU)

Snow totals are subject to change as a result of the uncertainty in the timing and the wintry mix, especially in the areas within the 3-6″ and the 1-3″ bands. The snow totals may ultimately come down to snow-to-liquid ratios. Areas to the north where the temperature profile is colder, and there will not be a pronounced warm nose above the surface, the ratios will likely be much higher, resulting in higher accumulations. We will continue to track this as it develops and will continue to update as this system gets closer.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.