1 woman dead after 1 vehicle rollover in La Crosse County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWNSHIP OF SHELBY, Wis. (WEAU) - One woman is dead after a one vehicle rollover in the Township of Shelby Sunday afternoon.

According to a release by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 20 at 4:56 p.m. deputies with the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, along with Shelby Fire Department and Tri-State ambulance, responded to report of a one vehicle rollover on US Highway 14/61 near Charlie’s Inn.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says upon arrival, authorities learned that the driver of the vehicle had been ejected. Authorities began medical treatment, however, the driver of the vehicle, 59-year-old Julie Ross, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, investigation shows the vehicle was traveling west bound on US Highway 14/61 and left the roadway into the westbound ditch. The vehicle proceeded in the ditch and then went up an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

US Highway 14/61 was closed for approximately two hours due to the incident. The incident is under investigation by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office and La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, La Crosse Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Shelby Fire Department and First Responders, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office.

