Body found in rubble of burned Sturgeon Bay bar

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) - Police in Sturgeon Bay say a body has been found in the rubble of a bar that burned early Tuesday. Investigators were still trying to determine the whereabouts of one other individual who was still unaccounted for after a blaze broke out at Butch’s Bar. Nine rooms above the bar were occupied by renters. All but the two who were missing had been accounted for after the fire. One person suffered injuries in the fire and was taken to a hospital, then transferred to a burn unit elsewhere. Officials say the roof and second floor of the building had collapsed, compromising the integrity of the structure and making it difficult to search further.

