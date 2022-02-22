Advertisement

Comedian John Mulaney adds tour stops in Madison, Milwaukee

John Mulaney
John Mulaney(Live Nation)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comedian John Mulaney announced several additional stops on his most recent tour Tuesday, including to Madison.

The Saturday Night Live writer will be making his way here on Aug. 19 to the Alliant Energy Center and Aug. 20 at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

The stops are two of 16 shows added to the second half of his “John Mulaney: From Scratch” tour. Tickets will be on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.

His three comedy specials and previous tours- Kid Gorgeous, The Comeback Kid and New in Town- have all been released on Netflix, featuring various anecdotes from his childhood growing up in Chicago and turning ordinary weirdness into riotous laughter.

Mulaney is known for creating memorable characters on SNL, including Bill Hader’s “Stefon” who appeared on the Weekend Update sketch as a correspondent.

He will also be hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, which airs right here on NBC15, on Feb. 26.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active weather alerts through Tuesday night
Second round of winter weather arrives, heavily impacting travel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers thanks teammates, says he will “cherish the memories” in Instagram post
Chippewa Falls police arrested a man suspected of possession of cocaine after a traffic stop...
Man arrested in Chippewa Falls for suspected possession of cocaine
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
MN Patrol: Stevens Point woman killed in wrong-way crash, Oshkosh residents hurt
Police lights
State investigating after Superior police officer ‘unknowingly’ runs over person lying in the road

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
The leader of a Wisconsin tribe has delivered a list of grievances to lawmakers during state...
Tribal leader laments climate, mascots, election changes
Police in Sturgeon Bay say a body has been found in the rubble of a bar that burned early...
Body found in rubble of burned Sturgeon Bay bar
One woman is dead after a one vehicle rollover in the Township of Shelby Sunday afternoon.
1 woman dead after 1 vehicle rollover in La Crosse County