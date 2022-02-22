Convicted felon fires shot at La Crosse officer, no one hurt

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - No injuries were reported after a convicted felon shot at a La Crosse police officer.

According to a release by the City of La Crosse, the incident occurred on the morning of Feb. 22. at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a theft complaint. While authorities responded, the caller said that the suspect, 33-year-old Curtis W. Ross II of La Crosse, was leaving the scene and that they were following him.

The release from the City of La Crosse says the caller continued to give the dispatcher updated locations. Authorities then found Ross and attempted to make contact. Ross turned towards the officer and fired one shot at the officer. The officer was not hurt. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, UW-La Crosse Police, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in establishing a perimeter.

Shortly after, a witness saw Ross hiding nearby, and called to report. Officers then took Ross into custody.

The City of La Crosse says Ross is a convicted Felon, in possession of a firearm, who was currently out on bond for Felon in possession of a firearm. He also had four warrants for his arrest; two from La Crosse County, one from Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, and one from the United States Marshall Service which was for a firearms violation-felon in possession.

In Sept. of 2021 Ross was arrested for similar charges.

Ross faces seven charges including one charge of use of a dangerous weapon.

