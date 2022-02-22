COVID-19 average falls to just over 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For three days straight, state health officials recorded fewer than 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s the longest such stretch since the summer, as July gave way to August.

On Tuesday, the Dept. of Health Services recorded 820 new cases over the past day. With that latest total, the seven-day rolling average has now fallen to 1,073 cases per day over the preceding week.

It would fall into the hundreds on Wednesday if the state were to report fewer than 1,137 cases that day. The last time the rolling average was under a thousand was on Aug. 5, more than six months ago. With the latest cases, DHS officials have now tallied 1,377,596 cases since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin records three-straight days with fewer than 1,000 new confirmed cases. (Dept. of Health Services)

While daily numbers have only needed three digits for the past few days, Dane Co. has not even needed that many. For the past three days, new cases in Madison’s home county have been below 100 each day. DHS figures show the seven-day rolling-average in Dane Co. slipping under 100 per day; however, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. still puts it over that line.

The average number of deaths per day ticked down as well and currently sits at 11 per day for the previous week. After two months in which Wisconsin averaged between 20-30 deaths per day, that figure has steadily declined to near single digits.

Delta is definitely on the way out. The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports that out of 400 COVID-19 cases sequenced so far this month, only one was Delta. All of the rest were Omicron, with no other variants or the original strand showing up in the results.

