Eau Claire City Manager finalists interviews

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The nearly year and a half search for a new city manager in Eau Claire took another step forward Tuesday.

The most recent finalists for the job, Stephanie Hirsch and Dave Solberg, were available for a public meet and greet.

Solberg has served as the Interim City Manager since October 2021. Hirsch is an Operations Administrator at the County Human Services Department.

In addition to the meet and greet, Hirsch and Solberg are also participating in panels and interviews through Wednesday.

“A big part of their job is working with council and helping fulfill the goals and directives that we put forward, and then also advising council and putting a budget together and everything that’s involved. And then you have all the day-to-day stuff that you can’t plan on or expect to happen that happen and then you have to react to that and at the same time look ahead and looking at goals in the future so yeah, a big job,” Terry Weld, City Council President, said.

An offer could be extended to one of the candidates following a council meeting scheduled for Friday. That meeting will be virtual and will be held at 3:00 p.m.

Recorded interviews with Hirsch and Solberg are available for the public to watch here. Candidate feedback can be sent directly to the members of the City Council here. The City of Eau Claire says the recordings and the feedback link will be available until Feb. 25 at noon.

