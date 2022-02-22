Advertisement

Eau Claire County homicide case heads to trial later this year

26-year-old Austin Vang is charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy in July of 2021.
26-year-old Austin Vang is charged with homicide in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Eau Claire on July 21, 2021.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A homicide case in the shooting death of a teenager in 2021 heads to trial later this year.

According to online court records, 26-year-old Austin Vang of Eau Claire, who is charged with first-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, is scheduled for a 12-person jury trial Aug. 22-26 in Eau Claire County Circuit Court according to Monday’s filings.

Vang is charged in the shooting death of 14-year-old Marwan Washington, who died July 21 after being shot in the neck. According to the criminal complaint in the case, the Eau Claire Police Department said Vang told first responders he was “messing around” with his gun and forgot it was loaded before shooting Washington. Police said Vang was found to have had a history of being negligent with a firearm from interviews during the investigation, telling police that he would ‘mess around’ with the gun without any bullets loaded into it.

Vang’s bond is set for $50,000 with the condition that he not use or possess weapons. He is currently being held at the Eau Claire County Jail.

