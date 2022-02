EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate LuAnn Hale for the Sunshine Award. LuAnn is the owner of Off the Rack Bridal World in Eau Claire and I am working on a prom for kids with special needs, Born to Shine. She has gone above and beyond to help us with anything she possible can. We can’t thank her enough!

Jennifer Sanford

