Man charged with possession of child porn in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Plover man is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography in Eau Claire County Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, investigated online accounts belonging to 26-year-old Robert Christopher, formerly of Eau Claire.

The tip was that images of potential child sexual abuse material were found in an account belonging to Christopher in February of 2019 when he was living in Eau Claire. The tip was received by the DOJ in October of 2019. The Eau Claire Police Department interviewed Christopher in January of 2020, where Christopher denied having any child porn. A mobile device that Christopher had on him was damaged, but a forensic analysis of the device showed that it had multiple videos of suspected child pornography as well as a search history that led to the charges Monday.

Christopher will appear in Eau Claire County Circuit Court on March 17 for his initial appearance.

