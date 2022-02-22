Advertisement

Man charged with possession of child porn in Eau Claire County

The 26-year-old man received five charges of possession of child pornography Monday.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Plover man is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography in Eau Claire County Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, investigated online accounts belonging to 26-year-old Robert Christopher, formerly of Eau Claire.

The tip was that images of potential child sexual abuse material were found in an account belonging to Christopher in February of 2019 when he was living in Eau Claire. The tip was received by the DOJ in October of 2019. The Eau Claire Police Department interviewed Christopher in January of 2020, where Christopher denied having any child porn. A mobile device that Christopher had on him was damaged, but a forensic analysis of the device showed that it had multiple videos of suspected child pornography as well as a search history that led to the charges Monday.

Christopher will appear in Eau Claire County Circuit Court on March 17 for his initial appearance.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals for western Wisconsin 2/21/22 through 2/22/22
Winter weather likely to cause travel impacts in western Wisconsin
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after Badgers win
[FILE] Court logo for the WIAA Boys Basketball State Championships in 2021 at the La Crosse...
Pairings announced for WIAA high school boys basketball tournament
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
MN Patrol: Stevens Point woman killed in wrong-way crash, Oshkosh residents hurt

Latest News

511
511 Wisconsin Gets an Upgrade
511 Wisconsin is available as an app for your phone.
511 Wisconsin adds thousands of miles to road conditions map
After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing...
Michigan coach suspended through end of regular season after Wisconsin confrontation
Sen. Baldwin apprenticeships
Sen. Baldwin discusses investing in apprenticeships during visit to Bloomer