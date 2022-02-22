Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Sparta homicide

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Milwaukee man is sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a man in Sparta in June of 2020.

39-year-old Michael Hartmann was sentenced Tuesday in Monroe County Circuit Court for 1st-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Anthony Koopman, who was 61 at the time of his death.

The sentencing also included concurrent prison sentences of 12 years for delivery of meth over 50 grams, 12 years for attempted armed robbery and 6 years for possession of a firearm as a felon. The three sentences run consecutive to the life sentence handed down for the homicide charge. Hartmann was found guilty of all four charges by a jury on Nov. 17, 2021.

Investigators with the Sparta Police Department believed the shooting on June 11, 2020 was related to the sale of drugs. Hartmann was arrested on August 3, 2020 in Waukesha County and held on a $2 million cash bond. Hartmann is currently incarcerated at the Dodge Correctional Facility in Waupun.

