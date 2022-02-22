EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Melody Christianson. As a virtual teacher, being there while parents are at work or busy with daily life due to the pandemic, Mrs. Christianson has been very supportive and keeps up with my son who is in middle school in Altoona. I thank her for being understanding, being so supportive, and encouraging my son to improve on his courses. Seeing good grades for the first time and following up on daily emails from this teacher tells me all virtual teachers are there for our kids and teens. Thank you for your motivation and I think you are the best virtual teacher of 2021-2022.

Kayla Mills

