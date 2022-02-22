EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The 2022 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin is happening March 5 at Half Moon Beach in Eau Claire.

This year’s event also celebrates the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics Wisconsin and features four options to take the plunge.

First and typically most popular, individuals and their teams can return in-person to plunge into icy waters across five Saturdays in eight statewide locations.

Those opting out of an in-person Polar Plunge can make their own adventure by “Chillin’ at Home.” Plungers can take this DIY virtual plunge whenever and however they like—creativity strongly encouraged! Students can form teams, hold competitions, and have fun in the spirit of inclusion by taking the plunge or hanging out virtually via the “Cool Schools” option. Finally, the “Support a Plunger” campaign allows fans to support other Polar Plunge participants while making a difference in the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities (ID).

Funds raised for this unique winter tradition helps nearly 9,000 statewide SOWI athletes train and compete at the state, national, and international level and support year-round health and wellness programs that enrich the lives of individuals with ID.

This June, nearly 100 athletes, coaches, and support staff will represent Team Wisconsin at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla. The delegation will #ShineAsOne as it goes for gold and brings home a lifetime of memories.

Less daring individuals who opt to stay warm and dry, yet still desire to support the cause can register as “Too Chicken to Plunge.”

Even those not plunging are encouraged to attend these fun and hilarious events as they provide a truly unique atmosphere that brings the community together for a worthwhile cause.

