Rodgers thanks teammates, says he will “cherish the memories” in Instagram post

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Chasmpionship game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a lengthy Instagram post, Aaron Rodgers thanked his teammates and looked back on the season in what he called “Monday night gratitude.”

The post thanked players like David Bakhtiari, Randall Cobb and numerous coaches and quarterbacks.

Rodgers has yet to make a decision on the upcoming season, but he has said an announcement will come soon.

Here is the full Instagram post:

“Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year.

@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.

To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.

To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.

To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.

To everyone else,Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace ❤️❤️”

