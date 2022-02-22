Superior officer involved in running over person lying on the road put on leave, WI DOJ releases additional information on the incident

SUPERIOR, WI-- The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is looking into the incident involving a Superior police officer who “unknowingly” drove over a person lying in the road Saturday night.

The officer was responding to a 911 call for an injured subject in the road near the intersection of Tower Avenue and North 8th Street.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), minutes before the call came in for the injured subject, a Superior police officer had passed through the intersection listed above, in a marked squad car, on their way to an unrelated incident.

At the same time, that officer drove over what was later determined to be the subject lying in the roadway.

Investigators say the officer did not see the subject in the roadway and didn’t realize they drove over them.

It is still unknown as to why the subject had been lying in the road or if the subject was injured prior to this incident.

On Tuesday, the Superior Police Department provided a brief statement regarding the incident noting they want to maintain transparency and help promote public confidence in the process.

Chief Nick Alexander also said the involved officer has been placed on Administrative Leave.

Both the officer involved and the victim’s names are not yet being released.

As of Tuesday evening, the victim was still in critical condition.

“We wish to express our sincere well wishes to the victim of this incident, as well as family and friends, and our hopes of a speedy and successful recovery,” said Chief Alexander.

DCI is leading this investigation with assistance by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

If you have information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post at 715-635-2141.

