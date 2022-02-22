Advertisement

Tribal leader laments climate, mascots, election changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leader of a Wisconsin tribe has delivered a list of grievances to lawmakers during state tribes’ annual legislative address ranging from climate change to discrimination. Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, delivered the State of the Tribes address to a joint legislative session Tuesday. She listed concerns, starting with Republican-authored legislation she said is designed to make it harder to vote. She moved on to climate change, saying tribes are especially concerned about plans to reroute an oil pipeline around the Bad River’s reservation. She added that American Indians remain incensed about how they’re depicted as sport team mascots, called for better internet access across the state and asked that wolves keep being protected.

