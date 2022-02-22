Advertisement

Utah police: Boy who fired at officers had gotten dad’s gun before

Police say an argument at a McDonald's in Utah culminated with a 4-year-old attempting to shoot at officers. (KSTU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Court documents say the father of a 4-year-old boy who fired a gun at police in Utah told investigators the child had gotten hold of the weapon before.

Police say the boy stuck the gun out of a car window as police arrested his father, who had brandished his gun at McDonald’s workers over an incorrect order on Monday.

An officer spotted the gun and instinctively swiped it away, sending the shot into the side of the building in Midvale.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera comments on a child firing a gun at police. (Source: KUTV via CNN)

Both the boy and a 3-year-old sibling were taken into the care of child-welfare workers and will be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Jail booking documents say the father acknowledged it was not the first time his son had gotten hold of his gun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active weather alerts through Tuesday night
Second round of winter weather arrives, heavily impacting travel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers thanks teammates, says he will “cherish the memories” in Instagram post
Chippewa Falls police arrested a man suspected of possession of cocaine after a traffic stop...
Man arrested in Chippewa Falls for suspected possession of cocaine
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
MN Patrol: Stevens Point woman killed in wrong-way crash, Oshkosh residents hurt
Police lights
State investigating after Superior police officer ‘unknowingly’ runs over person lying in the road

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
The leader of a Wisconsin tribe has delivered a list of grievances to lawmakers during state...
Tribal leader laments climate, mascots, election changes
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
West hits back with sanctions as Russia pushes into Ukraine
Amarillo police are investigating hit-and-run that left two people injured early Saturday...
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Texas