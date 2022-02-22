WATCH: Aaron Rodgers refrains from making career announcement during McAfee appearance
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All eyes were on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday as Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made a much hyped appearance.
However, he had nothing new to announce about this career.
You can watch the show at https://www.youtube.com/ThePatMcAfeeShow
Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is set to talk to the media on Wednesday. Action 2 Sports will keep you updated.
On Monday, Rodgers posted to Instagram Monday night thanking several people close to him. Rodgers told McAfee that he had come out of a 12-day cleanse and was feeling gratitude toward the people in his life.
The full post reads:
“Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year.@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.
To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.
To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.
To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.
To everyone else, Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace ❤️❤️”
The Packers quarterback posted ten photos. The first was a quote and the other nine of people. He was in eight of those photos, but the last one, he was missing. It was Randall Cobb and Davante Adams with a hole in the middle where he normally stands during the national anthem. It appears this photo was from the game he missed in Kansas City due to Covid-19.
Rodgers has previously said he will make a decision before free agency, which begins March 16.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 marks the first day teams can franchise a player. Davante Adams would be eligible for that, which may factor into Rodgers’ decision.
