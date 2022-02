WATCH: Aaron Rodgers refrains from making career announcement during McAfee appearance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All eyes were on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday as Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made a much hyped appearance.

However, he had nothing new to announce about this career.

You can watch the show at https://www.youtube.com/ThePatMcAfeeShow

Rodgers says there will not be any news today during his appearance on @PatMcAfeeShow, no decision on his future.....carry on with your days. Cheers! #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) February 22, 2022

No decision from Rodgers, your turn Gutey. He meets with reporters tomorrow #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) February 22, 2022

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is set to talk to the media on Wednesday. Action 2 Sports will keep you updated.

On Monday, Rodgers posted to Instagram Monday night thanking several people close to him. Rodgers told McAfee that he had come out of a 12-day cleanse and was feeling gratitude toward the people in his life.

Rodgers says he just came out of a 12-day cleanse and felt intense gratitude towards everyone in his life over the last year. "There's nothing cryptic about gratitude." #Packers — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) February 22, 2022

The full post reads:

“Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year.@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.

To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.

To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.

The last picture in Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post is this one. He is in every photo he posted except this one.

He normally stands between Cobb and Adams for the national anthem…

(This looks like the game he missed in KC)

Could mean something or nothing. Time will tell. pic.twitter.com/JFmpiWLcGT — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) February 22, 2022

To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.

To everyone else, Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace ❤️❤️”

The Packers quarterback posted ten photos. The first was a quote and the other nine of people. He was in eight of those photos, but the last one, he was missing. It was Randall Cobb and Davante Adams with a hole in the middle where he normally stands during the national anthem. It appears this photo was from the game he missed in Kansas City due to Covid-19.

Rodgers has previously said he will make a decision before free agency, which begins March 16.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 marks the first day teams can franchise a player. Davante Adams would be eligible for that, which may factor into Rodgers’ decision.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.