Wisconsin GOP votes to limit race theory at UW schools
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are setting their sights on the University of Wisconsin System with a set of bills that look destined for vetoes but will give them talking points on the campaign trail this election year.
The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would discourage the teaching of so-called critical race theory.
Other measures up for approval would allow people to sue the system if conservative speakers aren’t allowed to visit campuses and allow students to substitute a class on the U.S. Constitution for a diversity course.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto all of the proposals.
