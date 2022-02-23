Affordable housing educational event
Eau Claire Community Foundation
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
The Women’s Giving Circle, a fund with the Eau Claire Community Foundation, is holding a virtual event titled “Our Community Explores Affordable Housing, Thursday, March 3, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
It is free and open to the public.
ECCF Executive Director Sue Bornick, talks about the event, the guest speakers, and how people can register.
