Affordable housing educational event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Women’s Giving Circle, a fund with the Eau Claire Community Foundation, is holding a virtual event titled “Our Community Explores Affordable Housing, Thursday, March 3, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.

ECCF Executive Director Sue Bornick, talks about the event, the guest speakers, and how people can register.

