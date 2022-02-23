Assembly to take up bill raising age for tobacco to 21

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is set to take up a bill that would raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

The change would bring Wisconsin in line with revisions to federal law in December 2019 that moved the minimum age from 18 to 21.

State revenue officials say major Wisconsin retailers have been enforcing the federal age limit and shifting to 21 in state law likely would have a minimal effect on tax revenue.

State health officials said they would have to expand their investigations and launch a media campaign to increase awareness at an annual cost of $139,200. The Assembly was expected to vote on the bill Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.