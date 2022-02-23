Advertisement

Bill makes it felony to threaten, attack health care worker

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It would be a felony to physically attack or threaten a health care worker under a bill the Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to approve.

The proposal with bipartisan support creates the new felony crime of battery against a person who is a health care provider.

It expands current law that makes it a felony to commit battery against a nurse, an emergency medical care provider or a person who is working in an emergency department.

Health care providers told stories at a public hearing earlier this month about times where patients have threatened doctors and others who were attempting to provide them care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers thanks teammates, says he will “cherish the memories” in Instagram post
Active weather alerts through Tuesday night
Second round of winter weather arrives, heavily impacting travel
Woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022
Rooney served Chippewa County a Notice of Claims over stray bullets from a nearby gun range
Chippewa County served Notice of Claims over stray bullets from gun range

Latest News

A proposed law is expected to soon be re-introduced in the Kentucky legislature that would...
Assembly to vote on bill protecting gun makers from lawsuits
Meridian Township encouraging business owners to take advantage of grant money.
Measure gives Wisconsin Legislature power over federal money
U.S. Capitol
Wisconsin Senate rejects, then passes, call for term limits
(FILE) The Wisconsin Assembly considers a bill that would raise the minimum smoking age from 18...
Assembly to take up bill raising age for tobacco to 21