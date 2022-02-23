Chippewa County served Notice of Claims over stray bullets from gun range

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man has served a Notice of Claims to Chippewa County over stray bullets from a nearby gun range.

Jake Rooney lives about a mile from the Chippewa County Public Gun Range in Tilden. He says numerous bullets from the range have caused damage to his property. After numerous attempts to work with the county to find a safe solution, Chippewa County was served the claim on Tuesday.

Jake built his home on land near the gun range a few years ago.

“My builder claimed there were bullet holes in it and I thought you got to be kidding me, that can’t be true,” Jake said. “Sure enough, we showed up and there were indeed bullet holes in my cabinets that were inside of my shed.”

In the two years that he’s lived there, Jake says bullets from the range ended up on his land.

“I have 11 different bullet holes in my shed, all in different panels of steel that was new when I moved in,” Jake said. “I had a piece of machinery parked inside the shed that wound up with a couple of different bullet holes in it that had to be repaired.”

Jake’s mother, Karen Rooney, claims she had a close call while doing some work on the property.

“Something came what felt like very close over my head and commented to my sister, at the time who was also there, wow I don’t know what that was, it almost seemed like a bullet,” Karen said.

The Rooney’s say legal action is their only option.

“We have tried to work with the county to no good end,” Karen said. “We’re concerned with public safety and the suit is simply to bring pressure on the county to do what’s right here and ensure the safety of their residents.”

Based on the county’s inadequate efforts to correct the issues.

“Closed the range down, made some improvements to the range that we thought were beneficial and were going to make things safe again,” Jake said.

Those changes were not enough and more damage was done.

Karen describes the gun range as “demonstrably unsafe.”

“Anyone traveling on the county highway that’s adjacent to Jake’s property and certainly to us who are outside working on Jake’s property,” Karen said.

Even though no one was hurt, Jake feels the only solution left is to close the gun range down for good.

“I’m not willing to risk my own personal safety and my family’s safety, you know, my kids out in the yard, the bullet holes in my shed could have been somebody standing there,” Jake said.

Rooney is also looking to be compensated more than $1.7 million to cover repairs and property value lost.

WEAU reached out to Chippewa County for comment and officials declined. The county has six months to respond to the claim before it can be turned into a lawsuit.

