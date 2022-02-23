City approves road projects, baseball lease

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple road projects got the green light from the Eau Claire City Council Tuesday.

Five roads in the city are set for improvements, including complete utility work along with adding or repairing sidewalks. The council also approved an agreement with the City of Altoona to split the cost of proposed work on Fairfax Street in 2023.

A similar agreement with the Town of Washington also passed. The two communities would share the cost of construction work on the South Hastings Way Frontage Road.

Also on the agenda, the City Council approved a lease agreement with the new owner of the Eau Claire Express, Toycen Baseball Club, for the use of Carson Park.

