Gundersen Tri-County breaks ground on new Whitehall hospital

Gundersen Tri-County
Gundersen Tri-County(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A new hospital in Trempealeau County is one step closer to reality.

Gundersen Tri-County held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for its new hospital and renovated clinic in Whitehall.

Kraus-Anderson is leading the construction, which will begin next month.

The new facility will replace the 60-year-old hospital that currently serves Whitehall and its surrounding communities.

The 69,000 square-foot building includes private patient rooms, a trauma center, and a helipad landing zone.

A new ambulance and maintenance building will also be built on the site, and the current clinic will be remodeled.

Construction is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023, and the current hospital will remain in operation until then.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

