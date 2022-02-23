Henning announces candidacy for Eau Claire County Sheriff

Advertisement

On Wednesday a detective with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announced his candidacy for Sheriff.(WEAU)
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County will elect a new Sheriff in November after Ron Cramer announced he plans to retire.

On Wednesday a detective with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announced his candidacy for Sheriff. Don Henning was hired as a correctional officer in Eau Claire County in 1995. He was promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 1998 and promoted to detective in 2010.

Henning is also the Child Abduction Response Team Leader.

“I’m born and raised in the community. I love this community. I’ve absolutely enjoyed the last 26 and a half years working for the sheriffs office, and I’m prepared to take over and lead that agency and I feel I’m well suited and ready to do this,” Henning said.

