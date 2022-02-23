Advertisement

Jacob’s Well Church COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic to close Saturday

The clinic, which opened Sept. 25, 2021, administered over 3,500 tests and 4,220 vaccines through Feb. 19.
Jacob's Well Church
Jacob's Well Church(weau)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire County community COVID-19 testing and vaccination site is closing Saturday.

The clinic, which opened Sept. 25, 2021, administered over 3,500 tests and 4,220 vaccines through Feb. 19, according to a release.

“We are so grateful for these partnerships in our region that worked to provide testing and vaccination when they were needed most,” Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, said in a release.

The final day of testing and vaccination will be Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Community vaccination and testing will be available at healthcare providers, pharmacies and at the Health Department. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home while they are sick and get tested. More information on COVID-19 testing in Eau Claire County is available on the Health Department website, and more information on vaccination in the county can also be found on the Health Department website. Information is also available by calling the Health Department at 715-839-4718 or visiting the COVID-19 hub on the Health Department website.

